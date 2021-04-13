Marion Charlotte Christensen was born on April 25, 1926 to Earl and Ellen (Olson) Porter. She grew up on the family farm in rural Amery. She graduated from Amery High School in 1944 and attended Northland College in Ashland, WI. She worked for many years for the Granum/Leadholm Agency. Marion was united in marriage to Floyd Christensen on October 9, 1948 in Amery and they had two children, Trudy and Todd. Marion was a lifelong member of the Amery Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) and was a very active member there for many years. She was also active in the VFW Auxiliary and Amery Garden Club, and loved to play bridge. Marion was also a huge Wisconsin sports fan, especially the Green Bay Packers.
Marion passed away at Amery Memory Care on April 3, 2021, just a little short of her 95th birthday.
She is survived by her daughter Trudy (Jay) Livesey and her grandchildren Eric (Serena Hostvet) Livesey and Kara (Antonio Perez) Livesey and her great granddaughter Astrid Livesey; surviving nieces and nephews are: Joann Burt, Patty Baker, Sarah Petty, David Porter, Jay Christensen, Jim Noblin and Pat Noblin. Also surviving are sisters in law Doris Hammond and Mary Lou Porter. Marion was adopted as a grandma by Mary Bleskacek and Aaron Aaasmundrud. They were always there to help grandma.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ellen Porter, husband Floyd Christensen, son Todd Christensen, sister Evelyn Johansen and brother Bud Porter.
A Celebration of Life took place from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home followed by a Graveside service at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
