Marilyn Louise (Wayer) Stoffel, age 82 of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Born on October 9, 1938 to Max and Geraldine (Schmieman) Wayer in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Kenneth John Stoffel; and daughter, Mary Beth Stoffel. Survived by her sibling, Linda Lou (Lawrence) Vavra; children, Keven (Victoria) Stoffel, AnnMarie (Richard) Goulet, and Karen (Jeffrey) Hoffmann; 8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St Peter’s Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave., Richfield. The church will open for seating 15 minutes prior to Mass. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI
