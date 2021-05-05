Marilyn J. Wick, of Turtle Lake passed peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on April 27, 2021, after a short illness. She was born to Harold and Marion Benson on October 18, 1931, in Chicago, IL. She was married on November 11, 1950 to William Wick who preceded her in death in 2004. To this union, two daughters were born: Kathleen and Christine. The family moved to Turtle Lake in 1946, where they owned and operated King Café. Marilyn taught for more than 30 years at Barron County Special Education Center in Rice Lake. She had a special, loving touch working with people with disabilities. After the death of her husband, Bill, she spent 13 years with her special partner, Ronald Martire. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; partner, Ron; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Martin) Curran; and brother, Bill Benson. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Nelson of Amery; granddaughters: Christy (Brett) Moravitz, Brooklyn and Bennett; Kelly (Jeremiah) Galvan, Georgia, Evangeline and Amery; daughter, Christy ( Byron) Steinmetz of Osceola; grandchildren: Justin Kunkel-Smith (Shondra), Noah and Ava; Allison Smith, Maiana, Mishaila and Freya; Nathan (Kayleigh) Steinmetz, David and Sophie; Jessica Steinmetz (Kevin), Etta, Lila and Sullivan; McGee Smith (Scott), Braden and Christian; step-son, Michael Martire of Bismarck, ND, Delise, Ryan and Connor; step-daughter, Margaret Martire of Orland Park, Il, Briana (Kevin) Schaefer and Alex Muehlbauer; and speical dog companion, Harley. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
