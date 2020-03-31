Marilyn Bodeen-Reiten, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Amery, WI Hospital surrounded by her children.
Marilyn was born in Rice Lake, WI on August 20, 1930 and moved to Barron, WI where she attended school and graduated from Barron, WI High. She married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Reiten, on November 10, 1951. Their three children: Jed, Jana and Jon were the center of their lives. The family spent their time camping, fishing, hiking, and exploring the Namekagon River along with the South Shores of Lake Superior. After Clayton’s death in 1972, Marilyn worked in various places including the Rice Lake, WI School District, Seifert’s, and later in the Amery School District. After raising her children, she married Jerry Sartor on August 13,1985. They made their home in Burnsville, MN before building a home on Lake Wapogasset in Amery. They enjoyed gathering with family and friends and spending time on the water. After Jerry’s death, Marilyn moved to Balsam Lake, WI where she volunteered with the Polk County Museum. Her interest in music took her on road trips near and far to hear some of her favorite musicians. Her longtime companion, and high school friend, Roger Locke, joined her in music escapades and travels. Marilyn’s artistic talents in drawings, carvings, sculptures, and paintings are reminders of how much she loved her family and friends as her gifts are displayed throughout their homes. Her charitable devotion to St. Jude’s Children Hospital is an example of her kind heart.
She was preceded in death by parents, Verna and Algot Bodeen, brothers Richard, Marvin, and Ed, sisters Eleanor and Marvel and nephew Ed Snell. Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her three children Jed Reiten (Sandy Johnson), Jana (Greg) Lehman, Jon (Monica) Reiten. Marilyn will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Jake (Emily), Jim (Elizabeth), Kate (Justus), Ben (Amy), Kristi (Brett), Tess (Karl), Ben (Nicole), Dane (Sarah), 13 great grandchildren; Sage, Ty, Vivian, Cecelia, Parker, Kortney, Caleb, Natalie, Connor, Bella, Willa, Leyla, Jackson, and her very dear and longtime friend, Roger Locke, as well as treasured inlaws, nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family burial will take place at Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to the circumstances of the times.
Those who desire to make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Please call 1-800-822-6344 or by mail: St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
