Marie Josephine Pagel was born on May 23, 1945 at home near Cumberland, WI to Clarence and Florence Munchow. She attended country school in the Cumberland area and later attended and graduated from Cumberland High School. During high school, Marie worked at the A & W and the day after graduation she took a job at Fabri-Tek in Amery where she eventually became a line foreman. It was the day before this that she met Arnie Pagel at Sherrard’s Resort and on April 2, 1966 the couple was united in marriage in Amery. They made their home in Amery and lived above Fenneren Jewelry Shop. Marie then started book keeping for Cliff’s Small Engine Shop in Amery and in 1980 she took a job with Amery Small Motors where she would stay employed as a secretary and book keeper until her retirement 30 plus years later. Marie and Arnie eventually bought a home just out of town and have been residing there ever since.
Marie passed away at her home on Saturday, December 26, 2020 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. She loved to cook and find new recipes to try out and enjoyed vegetable gardening and her flower beds. She also loved her dogs who were her “children”. Marie took care of all the family finances and would try to save where she could by couponing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence. She is survived by her loving husband, Arnie; a sister Bernice (Richard) White and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
