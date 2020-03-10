Marie Ann Moore, 81, of Amery, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN. Marie was born in Greenwood, WI on August 6, 1938 to Elva (Radke) and Lavern Polzin.
Left to celebrate her life and memory is her husband of 63 years, George Moore, Children: Timothy (Tina) Moore; Jeffrey Moore, Melissa (Matthew Nelson) Moore; Brad (Michelle) Moore; and Tonya (Buddy) Crenshaw; Grandchildren: Shane, Danielle, Kendal, Jack, Cody, Hayley, Corey, Cassey, Yasmira, Levi, Raven and Kennedy; Great-Grandchildren: Logan, Oakley, Porter (and one due in May), Sister: Karen Heckel, Stepsisters: Beverly Quandt and Mary Lou Cawley, Stepbrother: Albert Trost; dear friend, Tammy Sandmann; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lavern and Elva Polzin and Sister, Kay Schmidt.
Per Marie’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Marie loved her family and cooking. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
