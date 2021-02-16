Mardel Eileen Barnette, the former Mardel Eileen Catlin passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the age of 76 years, at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, Wisconsin. Which she called home for the past five years. She passed away from Pneumonia as a result of COVID-19. She was born January 16, 1945, in Amery, Wisconsin to the late Clyde and Ingvild "Alice" (Gabrielson) Catlin. She was married to John E. Barnette Jr. On November 18, 1977 in Watertown, South Dakota. He preceded her in death September 9, 2005.
She is survived by her son, Shawn Michael Barnette of Amery, Wisconsin; A daughter, Patricia Richards of Black Hills, Idaho; 2 grandchildren, Andrew and Devolin; three nieces, Amanda Catlin, Christine Catlin, Maryanne; stepchildren, Diane (Fred) Lipton of Pennsylvania; Rebecca Barnette, Deborah (Brian) Hagerty of Breckenridge, Michigan; Kelly (Ike) Bennett of Standish, Michigan; John E. Barnette III of Middleburg, Florida; Keith (Lisa) Barnette of St. Charles, Michigan. She was a member of the VFW Post # 8512 Auxiliary in Almena, Wisconsin.
She enjoyed doing crafts, reading cowboy books, she liked playing Crazy 8 card games, adult coloring books, paint by number, watching television and she loved visits from her son Shawn, she looked forward to his daily visits for coffee and snack.
Mardel was preceded in death by her husband; John Barnette, her parents; Clyde and Alice Catlin; siblings, Wyverne W. Catlin and Margaret Ilene (Catlin) Farley and a stepdaughter, Cathy Barnette.
Funeral Services will be handled by Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. Friends and family may visit at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church-Pipe Lake, 1994 20th Street, Comstock, Wisconsin. Pastor Steve Miller will be officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Cemetery in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age Manor for the excellent care they took of Mardel.
