Marcia Ann Wilson, age 72, of rural Frederic, passed away on December 1, 2020 at her home. She was born June 15, 1948 in Frederic to Shirley R (Peterson) Anderson. In 1970 she married Richard H. Wilson and became stepmother to Norma Jean. They went on to have two more daughters together before divorcing.
Marcia spent over 20 years working in various positions at the Community Referral Agency. After she left, she did a brief stint at Walmart before retiring.
Marcia believed in family sticking together whenever possible and opened her home to her daughters, Jennifer and Amy, and grandson, Orion when they needed it. Orion was blessed to have grown up with her and will miss their many afternoon chats. In 2015 the whole family, including Amy's husband, Doug, moved to a triplex in rural Frederic that Doug and Amy were able to purchase. This space allowed the family to take care of each other and share many special moments, giggles, and games of SkipBo.
Marcia was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley, her stepfather Harold (Andy), and her sister, Mary Jo.
She is survived by daughters, Jennifer Jean Wilson, Amy Jo Wilson (Doug) Mitchell, stepdaughter, Norma Jean Olin, Norma's children, Dan, Amanda, and Nathan, Amy's son, Orion and stepson, Teran. She is also survived by her former partner of many years, Ann Turner, and her children Eric, Mia, and Jana. She leaves behind her beloved kitty and lifemate, Bobby McGee, many family members and friends, both close by and far away. She may have been out of touch with some, but love never dies. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at a later date when loved ones can gather safely.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI
