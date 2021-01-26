Lydia J Weiberg, age 82 of Amery, WI died on Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home after a battle with cancer.
Lydia Joan Weiberg was born on May 8, 1938 in Barry County, MI the daughter of John and Florence (Koob) Morgan. She grew up in Woodland, MI, graduated from Woodland High School in 1956 and went on to attend Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music. It was there that Lydia met her future husband, John A. Weiberg. They were married on August 26, 1961, made their home in Markham MN and together raised three sons, Dennis, Jeffrey and James. They later moved to Orr, MN where Lydia helped as a pastor wife, teaching Sunday School, leading women’s Bible studies and serving in the church. After 17 years there, they moved to Woodbury, MN and later made their home near Reeve, WI. After John’s death in 2013, Lydia moved to Amery, WI. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing piano, painting, puzzles, sewing and quilting. She was also an active member of the Apple River Community Church in Amery, WI.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Weiberg; her son and daughter in law, Dennis and Sheryl Weiberg; grandchildren, Josiah, Journee, and Jace Weiberg; parents, John and Florence Morgan.
Lydia is survived by sons, Jeff (Lisa) Weiberg - South St. Paul, MN, Jim (Alesha) Weiberg - Elgin, IL; grandchildren, Micah Weiberg, Anika Weiberg, Caleb Weiberg, Kyle Weiberg and Jared Weiberg; great grandchild, Violet Walker; brothers and sisters, Marlene Blomberg, Clara Beck, Marvin Morgan, Dan Morgan, Wayne Morgan and Max Morgan.
There will be a memorial service on May 8, 2021 at the Apple River Community Church in Amery, WI
Interment will be at the Reeve Cemetery in Reeve, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.
