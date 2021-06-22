Luella Lenore Eggert, 88, of Clayton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 17th. She spent the past six months of her life as a resident of Pioneer Health And Rehab in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. She is survived by four sons: John (Jeanette) of Portland, Oregon, Henry (Penny), Mark (Sara), and Albert (Kendra, special friend) and by one grandson, Andrew Eggert, all of rural Clayton.
Luella was born on June 14th, 1933, Waterloo, Wisconsin, to Carl and Edna Selle. She was baptized, attended school and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Newville, and attended high school in Lake Mills. On June 2nd, 1954, she married Norbert Eggert of rural Clayton. Norbert and Luella built a second house on the Eggert farm where they lived and raised their four boys. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert (June 2012), her parents, and her sister, Malinda.
Luella was always active in the work on the farm, taking care of chickens, helping with the milking, and driving tractor. In addition she provided the telephone service for her brother-in-law, Paul’s, trucking work. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothing for the whole family and jackets for several of John’s college classmates. She also enjoyed quilting and loved the art of tatting. For many years she went to local farm auctions, watching for bargains on things that would be useful on the farm, and would get great joy watching Norbert dig to the bottom of an auction box to find what treasures she had brought home.
There will be a visitation at Silver Creek Lutheran Church, from 4 to 7pm on Wednesday, June 23rd, and an hour prior to service on June 24th. The funeral for Luella Eggert will be held at Silver Creek Lutheran Church on June 24th at 11am. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery. You may sign an online guestbook at www.williamsonwhite.com.
