Lucille Gust

Lucille (Warner) Gust, age 100, died on July 12, 2020 at Willow Ridge Health Care, Amery, Wisconsin.
She was born in Black Brook Township, the daughter of Carl and Lena (Ellingson) Warner. She graduated from Amery High School in 1938. She worked at Miller Hospital, Emporium Store, and Northern Pacific Railroad in St. Paul and at Fabri-Tek and Golden Age Manor in Amery. In 1946, she married Orville Gust and they raised 5 children in Deer Park.
She is survived by her children Jerry (Sandy) Gust, Jane (Russ) Clark, Judy Burnley, Jack (Joanne) Gust, and Sally (Kevin) Christenson; grandchildren Shayne (Dave) Curtis, Tom Gust, Betsy (Andrzej) Pease, Megan Kvapil (Joe), Ryan Clark (Jessica Palumbo), Jon (Carol) Fjalstad, Michael (Amy) Gust, Matthew (Kari) Gust, Dane Christenson, and Isaac Christenson; great grandchildren Emma, Lucy, Maya, David, Quentin, Sam, Luke, Hobey, Finn, Sawyer, Molly, Jack, Leo, Noah, Aaron, and Brynlee; great-great grandchild Violet; sister-in-law Shirley Buhr, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents Carl and Lena Warner, husband Orville Gust, brothers Leonard Warner, Prescott Warner, Roy Warner, Carl Warner and David Warner, sisters Julia Carlson and Myrtle Warner, and grandson Nathan Christenson.
Graveside services will take place on July 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Deer Park. Please be mindful of social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please bring your own chair. Your prayers and warm remembrances are appreciated.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Willow Ridge Health Care and to Adoray Home Health and Hospice.
Memorials are preferred to the Deer Park Library. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
