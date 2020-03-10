Lorraine Eleanor (Wilson) Larson, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jul 3, 1931 in rural Amery to Walburn and Mildred (Olson) Wilson. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1950. She married Gordon LeRoy Larson June 17, 1950 at North Valley Lutheran Church in Centuria WI. Together they raised nine children in Hudson, New Richmond, and Amery Wisconsin. She was a multi-talented, self-taught homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, woodworking, cake decorating, baking, and canning. She was active in the Little Falls Lutheran Church where she enjoyed sharing her quilting talents. She lived an environmentally conscious lifestyle, teaching her children the importance of reduce, reuse, recycle, long before the importance was widely known. Her most treasured times were those spent with her family. She was in her glory when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Clifford, Patsy (Joe) Wilburn, Larry, Mark (Linda), Wayne (Karen), Daniel, Leonard, Cynthia (Brad) Cameron, Julie (Dean) Newville, 19 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Edry, Floyd, Erving, Bernice, Donald, and Evelyn, Granddaughters Edie and Heather.
Visitation will be Friday March 13, 4-7 p.m. at Williamson White Funeral Home in Amery. The funeral will be held Saturday March 14, at 11 a.m. at Little Falls Lutheran Church, Amery WI with a one-hour visitation prior.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
