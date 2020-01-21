Lorraine E. Andren, age 96 of Amery, WI passed away on January 17, 2020 at Golden Age Manor in Amery.
Lorraine was born on January 9, 1924 in Superior, WI, the daughter of Frank and Renilde Vercammen. Lorraine attended Catholic school through the eighth grade and graduated from Superior East High School. She attended Vocational school in Superior and then went to work for Walter Butler Ship Builders as a secretary. While there, she married Joseph Haller. They moved to Amery, WI and had six children. Lorraine was involved in Girl Scouts and the Kindergarten Mother’s Club. Her favorite thing to do was sing with the Sweet Adelines. She sang in a quartet for 18 years. On July 31, 1968 she married Walter Andren and added 3 more sons to the family. Lorraine and Walt truly loved camping. After retiring, they went to Ocala, Florida for six months of the year. In the year 2000, Lorraine suffered a stroke and they moved into Evergreen Village in Amery where they resided until September of 2009 when she moved to Golden Age Manor, where she lived until she passed away.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Margaret Zowin, Joseph Haller and late husband, Walter Andren.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Mary Jo Shull of Minneapolis; Susan (Steve) Omundson of Red Wing, MN; Patricia (Ted) Hansen of Amery; Greg (Peggy) Haller of Coon Rapids, MN; Trudy (Bill) Helin of Amery and Teresa (Clive) Solis of Orlando, FL; Vernon (Cheryl) Andren of Madison, WI; Eugene Andren of Turtle Lake, WI; and Ralph (Cindy) Andren of Tomahawk, WI; 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren. Lorraine is also survived by her good friends, Susie Andren and Marge Hover as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video slide show, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
