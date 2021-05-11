Loretta Lee, age 84 of Milltown, WI died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Loretta was born on April 15, 1937 in Georgetown Township, WI the daughter of Adlore and Cora Bibeau (Belisle). She was a graduate of Milltown High School. Loretta was united in marriage to Arlyn Lee on November 9, 1957 at Holy Rosary Church in Georgetown. She worked at Montgomery Wards and retired after many years of service. Loretta was known for being a strong woman with a big heart and was loved by all who knew her and she will be dearly missed. She loved being busy and was such a hard worker and never complained. There was never a job too large or small that she would not tackle. She had a passion for gardening, enjoyed yard work and baking, was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks and was well known for her beautiful quilt making. She lived a full life as a wonderful, loving Mother and Grandmother. The relationship Loretta had for her sister, Mary Lou, was not like any other. They were not only sisters, but best friends. Together, they enjoyed each other’s company living life to the fullest. Loretta was a member of St. Ann Church of Turtle Lake, WI and an active member of the church choir. She had a strong faith in God and we believe she is in a better place (Heaven) watching over us.
Loretta was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Arlyn, beloved son, Bryan; twins Michael and Michelle; her parents; brothers Jim and Jerry and son in law, Bill Walters.
She is survived by her children, Valerie Walters of Milltown and Jeffrey Lee of Baldwin, WI; 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sister Mary Lou (Henry) Lynch and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Loretta’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Our Lady of The Lakes Catholic Church in Balsam Lake, WI. A visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown Township. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
