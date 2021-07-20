Loren D. Bavin passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Heart Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Loren was born on August 13, 1947 in Bryan, OH to Karl and Blanche (Moore) Bavin. He grew up on a farm in Pioneer, OH and graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer in 1965. After high school, he attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated with a BS in Business in 1969.
Loren’s first job was working for Toledo Edison in Toledo, OH. However, he soon moved onto a new job in Albert Lea, MN where he met his future wife Margaret (Peg) Radermacher through a mutual acquaintance. They were married in Albert Lea on April 10, 1976 and later moved to Keokuk, IA in 1978. They uprooted again a year and a half later and moved to Clear Lake, WI. Loren, Peg and their two young sons eventually decided to put down roots in Amery in 1980 where they rounded out their growing family with a daughter. While in Amery, Loren worked for Nova Tran in Clear Lake and later for Roger Van Someren at Paul Julin (later Carlson Highland) as an accountant/auditor for approximately fifteen years. He retired from Carlson Highland in 2010 and enjoyed retirement and sleeping in late up until his passing.
Loren was very active in the community before and after retirement. He was the treasurer for the Arnell Humane Society for approximately fifteen years and was a board member of the Amery Community Center. He also helped his wife call bingo at the Community Center for many years. Loren’s favorite past time was spending quality time with friends and family, especially with his three grandchildren and granddogs. In addition, he liked to travel, read, play pool and he occasionally played 500 and Cribbage at the Community Center. Loren was also a connoisseur of Dairy Queen ice cream treats, had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed telling bad jokes.
Loren was a kind and humble person who cared deeply for his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peg; his children: Brent (Emily) Bavin of Lindstrom, MN, Travis Bavin of St. Paul, MN and Nicole (Allen) Cotter of West St. Paul, MN; grandchildren: Brynn, Annie and Philip; siblings: Lowell (Tina) Bavin of West Unity, OH and two nephews, Craig Bavin and Chris (Mac) Bavin.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorials be given to the Amery Community Center, the Arnell Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
There will be a visitation for Loren on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery. To sign an online guest book, visit www.williamsonwhite.com
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.