Lloyd Kinder Nihiser passed away at Golden Age Manor in Amery early Sunday morning, May 3, 2020. He was 104 years and 7 months old.
Lloyd was born in Dalton City, Illinois to Harrison and Oma Nihiser (Underwood) on September 20, 1915. He was the second of 6 children. He grew up and went to school in Dalton City. His father, Harrison, died when Lloyd was 10 years old. Following the death of his father, Lloyd lived with his grandparents for some years. After having served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936, Lloyd moved to the Eureka, Wisconsin area. There he met and then married Doris Riley on May 7, 1940. They were devoted to each other for 78 years. To their union were born 6 children. The family lived on a farm in East Lincoln where they milked cows. They then moved to Wanderoos where Lloyd and Doris raised turkeys until they retired. Lloyd's favorite pass time was working, but in addition to that, he enjoyed traveling with Doris to various destinations at home and abroad. He had a gift for creating beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. His grandchildren were blessed by the efforts he made to be a part of their lives. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. The faith in Jesus that began in his childhood blossomed in his middle years when he served Jesus though his church. Lloyd rarely missed church until last September when he was no longer able.
He will be forever missed by his sister, Evelyn, and his children: Janice (Bob) Carlson, Betty Jo (Jim) Stream, Edward (Sandi) Nihiser, Geraldine (Terry) Holland, Julianne (Sidney) Soderholm and Rebecca (Keith) Luehman; nineteen grandchildren, sixty three great grandchildren and thirty one great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife, Doris, his parents, his brother, Edward, and sisters, Maire, Helen, and Mae, as well as grandson, Matthew Soderholm, great granddaughter, Bobby Jo Berquam, niece, Tandra White, and nephews, Chuck Morris and Kenneth White.
A private family graveside service took place at the East Lincoln Cemetery with a Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.