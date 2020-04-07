Linda “Lynn” (Norton) Hindsley age 70, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. Lynn sought a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.
Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Hindsley and father, Tom Norton; her uncle, Phil (Lois) Maas. She leaves behind her wife, Stephanie Krause. Her Connecticut family, aunts, Mary Lombardi, Joann Stone, Marie Negrelli; sisters, Amy Sypher, Susan Garcia, Diane Ruitto, Patty Corcoran and Sherri Shaw; nieces and nephews, Angela, Anthony, Anastasia, Kaity, Ashley, Randy, Robert and Michael as well as special friends, Sandy and Janelle. Two people who Lynn loved with her entire soul, she was so proud of the people they became, Corie (Darren) Wieland and Shane (Amy) Cudd.
When Lynn passed you can bet she ran to the rainbow bridge to see all of her dogs waiting for her. A special thanks to the chemo unit at Amery Regional Medical Center, they gave Lynn extra time to enjoy life and to Adoray Hospice who Lynn and Steph leaned on, so Lynn could complete her journey with dignity. To Mandy and Stef who spoiled Sweetie and Baxter with every visit, you turned the Yorkies into Porkies.
Per Lynn’s wishes, there will be no service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
