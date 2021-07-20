Linda J. Mills-Krebsbach

Age 62 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2021 surrounded by family. Linda was a social worker for 20+ years working in Polk County, WI and Stillwater, MN. She absolutely loved the outdoors and spent much of her time traveling and hiking. She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Geraldine Cole. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Steven; daughter, Desirae (Luke) Perry; step-sons, Shaun (Carrie), Bryan (Eva) Krebsbach; grandchildren, Bradach, Kennedy, Jacoby, Marilyn, Tatijana, Mathias, and Isabella; siblings, Steve (Cheryl) Cole, Sue (Kevin) Hugger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Service 11:00AM Monday, July 19th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th St N, Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to NAMI Minnesota, https://namimn.org/get-involved/donate_now/.
Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 651-439-5511
