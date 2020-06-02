Lillian Marie Ericson was born on August 9, 1927 in Minnedosa, Manitoba, Canada to Rev. Daniel and Ottilia Ericson. She was one of nine children and grew up as a pastor’s daughter, serving in several churches across Western Canada. She attended Covenant Bible Institute in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. After graduation she served as a parish worker serving youth in Canadian Covenant churches. In the 1950s she moved to Chicago and there she met Henry Pearson. They married on September 7, 1957. They served Evangelical Covenant churches in Canada, Minnesota and Alaska. Most of their ministry years were spent in Alaska, which included ministry among natives in Western Alaska, and planting a Covenant Church in Eagle River, Alaska. Lillian was a mother and homemaker, but also worked in a school library and as a church secretary. In 2015, she moved to Amery, Wisconsin and has lived at Golden Age Manor for the last 15 months.
Lillian is survived by her daughter Catherine Christensen (Scott) of Shoreview, MN; her son Gordy Pearson of Amery, WI; her son Dan Pearson (Leah) of Clear Lake, WI; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Moseson, and many nieces and nephews.
Lillian loved to bake, entertain, sing hymns, pick berries and drink coffee. She had the gift of hospitality and was a wonderful friend and neighbor. Anyone who knew Lillian grew to love her warm spirit and kind heart. She loved the Lord and served him her whole life.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI. A visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
