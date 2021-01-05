Lillian Genelle Lee, 59, of Milltown, WI, passed away at her home January 2nd, 2021 due to health issues.
Born January 17th, 1961 to the late Edwin and Pauline Wichelmann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter Jessi May Scherber, sister Karen Jones, and brother-in-law Randy Lee and niece Sunshine Schmidt.
Survived by her husband Bud Lee, daughters Jeanine Jansen, Danielle Scherber, Jessica and Harold Cram; grandchildren; Raven, Daisy, Maddison, Zyrus, Cameron, Myztre, and Mason; brothers: Ed and Marsha Wichelmann and Steven Wichelmann; sister: Kathy and Stanley Moe, Celia and Scott Johnson and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will take place on January 10th, 2021 from 2pm until 6pm with her Eulogy read at 2:30pm. The location is Brow Tine Bar and Event Center at 1361 100th Street, Amery, WI. Donations can be mailed to 305 East 2nd Street, New Richmond, WI 54017.
