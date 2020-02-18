Lewis Milton Paulson of Roseburg, OR passed away in his home on February 10, 2020 at the age of 94.
Lewis was born on June 22, 1925 in Nye, Wisconsin into a family of Norwegian and Swedish immigrants. His early years were grounded in faith, generosity, optimism, wit and dedication to continuing the Scandinavian traditions of his forebears. These traits would define Lewis’s character throughout his life.
At age 16, Lewis started college at St. Olaf in Northfield, MN where his studies were interrupted by his service in the U.S. Army during World War II. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1950 and practiced at Danielson Pharmacy for 16 years. Lewis moved his young family to Roseburg, OR in 1966 where he served as pharmacy director at Mercy Medical Center for 25 years.
His marriage to Beverly Jane Fretham of Waseca, MN on August 1, 1954 brought him great joy and a steadfast, loving union of 65 years and two children, John and Sarah, born in Amery. Throughout his life, Lewis believed in contributing to his community. He served on the Amery School board, as the president of the Amery Fall Festival and was an active member of First Lutheran Church. In Roseburg, he held many leadership positions at Faith Lutheran Church and served on numerous civic boards. He sang in the Roseburg Concert Chorale for many years and, in retirement, regularly volunteered as a patient advocate at Mercy Medical Center. Lewis also believed in building understanding and friendship with other countries and, with his family, hosted students and teachers from Australia, Guatemala, Norway, Russia and Sweden as well as a visiting delegation from Japan.
Equally remarkable were his qualities as a person who elevated others with his gentle, non-judgmental demeanor, his kindness and honesty, and his abiding belief in humanity. He loved to smile and laugh and had a remarkable memory for song lyrics and jokes that he inserted into conversation at just the right moment. There are many who credit Lewis for realizing their potential, and three young men are named in his honor including Bennett Lewis Paulson from Amery. A gifted writer, Lewis wrote comprehensive Anderson and Paulson family histories, leaving cherished legacies.
Survivors include his wife Beverly; son John Paulson of Roseburg; daughter Sarah Paulson Nevue and her husband Bo Nevue of Portland; and grandchildren Henry Lewis Nevue, Portland and Audrey Alice Nevue, Seattle; sister-in-law Ramona Paulson, Osceola; and eleven nieces and nephews including his brothers’ children Art, Bruce, Kent, Doug and Steve from Osceola; Eric and Linnae Seaman of Amery and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Addie (Anderson) Paulson; and brothers Curtis and wife Inez, David and wife Edith, and Gordon.
A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 820 West Kenwood Street, Roseburg, OR 97471 on Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 pm.
