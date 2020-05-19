Lester H. (Speck) Gehrman, age 93 of Amery, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Golden Age Manor in Amery WI. Lester was born in Almena, WI to Emma and Fredrick (Mike) Gehrman. At the age of one, Lester’s family moved to Amery. After graduating from Amery High School, Lester was drafted into the Army in 1945. His Army unit was shipped to Europe and participated in the occupation of Berlin near the end of WWII. In 1948 Lester returned to Amery and took a job as a custodian at the Amery High School. He retired from that position in 1989. Lester married his childhood friend and neighbor Lucille Maxon in 1951 at Our Saviors Lutheran in Amery. Together they built their first and only home in Amery and have lived there until recently. They enjoyed traveling through-out the US and Europe. Their first trip abroad was to Switzerland where Lester spent time during the war. They traveled to Hawaii, England and Scandinavian countries. For many years, Lester and Lucille enjoyed dancing and often times going to the Ellsworth Polka Fest. They had two daughters, Denise and Rene. Lester enjoyed many aspects of life. With his job as a custodian, he enjoyed the people he worked with and the interaction with the students at school. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and was an avid golfer. When he was young, before having a vehicle, he often walked many miles to and from his hunting and fishing expeditions. When living in Amery, he would walk all the way to Lake Wapogasset to ice fish. He played town team basketball and baseball. He and Lucille would often attend high school sports like basketball and football. Lester also enjoyed his time with family, friends and relatives. Lester is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lucille; two children, Denise (Greg) Hoelscher of Amery; Rene’ (Jeff) Derosier of Clear Lake; two grandsons, Jarid (Lisa) Derosier and Matt (Sokun) Derosier, and great grandchildren, Collin and Lacey. He is also survived by his step granddaughter, Rachel (Andy) Bosscher and their children, Christian and Alexandra as well sister in-laws, JoAnn Gehrman and Joan Maxon; brother in-law, Marv Maxon, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Mike & Emma Gehrman, brothers, Marvin “Pete” (Florence) Gehrman and Vernon Gehrman; brother in-law, Bub Maxon and sister in-law, Kathy Maxon. A private family service was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Interment was at the Amery Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
