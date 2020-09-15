LeRoy H. Knutson, age 91 of rural Clayton, WI, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and pastor on Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Memorial Services at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with a visitation from 1 - 2 pm.
A complete obituary will be posted soon.
The family prefers memorials in lieu of flowers.
