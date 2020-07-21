LaVerne Hawkins

LaVerne Norman Hawkins passed away Wednesday, July 15th 2020.
Born December 5th, 1942 in Clear Lake WI, to parents Norman and Georgia Hawkins where he was raised on the family farm and graduated in 1962. After high school he worked for local farmers until his enlistment into the Army in 1964 where he served as a Medical Specialist. In 1968 he married his best friend, Mary Lou Marciniak, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage that provided 4 children, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great grandsons. In 1971, LaVerne and Mary Lou started farming on property that was previously farmed by Mary Lou’s family and enjoyed the farm life until retirement in 1997, however retirement was never a thought for LaVerne. That same year he began working as a laborer at Friday’s Canning in New Richmond and worked steadily for the next 19 years until 2016. LaVerne’s life passion was his toy tractor collection, attending auctions, working with his friends at Lakeside (Friday’s Canning) and the few things that could get to the soft loving center were his grand and great grand kids. LaVerne is preceded in death by his daughter Amy, parents Norman and Georgia, and sister Vicky Fredrickson.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, children Ray (Shelley) Hawkins with grandson Michael, Cheryl (Mark) Harshman, David (Mitzi) Hawkins, Granddaughter Abigail (Justin) Nelson with great grandsons Colby and Blake, siblings Ralph Hawkins, Vinita (Don) Essen, Darlene (Darrell) Emerson, Bonnie (Martin) Schwan, Betty Peterson, Norman Jr (Ann) Hawkins, Diane (Art) Seeger along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for LaVerne will be held Sunday, July 19th 2020 from 2-5 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. There will be a private family burial Monday, July 20th 2020 at the East Lincoln Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
