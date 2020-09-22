Laura D. Roettger, 96, of Centuria, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her daughter’s home.
Laura was born on October 27, 1923 in Somerset, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Mary (Parent) Derosier. Laura graduated from Osceola High School on May 8, 1942, and went on to college at Whitewater State Teachers College in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She graduated on August 24, 1945 with a Bachelor’s Degree major in Education. On September 22, 1945 she paid $2.00 for her initial teaching license. Laura married Harold C. Roettger on July 27, 1946, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. She taught book keeping, record keeping, typing, short hand, and hand writing to several generations of students over her 40 years as an educator. She taught in Cable, Siren, Frederic, Balsam Lake and Baldwin High Schools, and after 20 years at Frederic, retired in 1985. When Laura wasn’t teaching summer school, she was continuing her own education, and was only a few classes away from achieving her Masters Degree in Education. Due to failing health, she was unable to complete those studies. After retirement, she served as President, Vice President, and Treasurer of several organizations. She received the Pax Christi Award while being an active member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.
Laura leaves to celebrate her memory: children Clifford (Judy) Roettger of Cameron, WI; Ronald Roettger of Centuria, WI; Ruth (Ricky) Landry of Centuria, and Jeanne Roettger of Centuria, as well as 14 grandchildren: Laura R. Roettger, Michelle (Christian) Boumeester, Ryan Roettger, David Roettger, Robert J. Roettger, Jeremy Roettger, Terri (Craig) Sixta, Amy Kunkle, Jonathan (Alison) Trumble, Michael Trumble, Steven (Lindsay) Trumble, David (Jessica) Trumble Jr., Angie (Roger) Knutson and Justine Sine. She also leaves her daughter in law Bonnie Roettger as well as many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Derosier, siblings, Isabelle Seven, Marie Knutson, Eli Derosier, Elmer Derosier and Ray Derosier, her husband Harold Roettger and son Robert D. Roettger.
A Celebration of Life for Laura will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Ave. N, Amery, WI. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Trumble, David Trumble Jr., Michael Trumble, David Roettger, Ryan Roettger, Jeremy Roettger, Jonathan Trumble and Robbie Roettger. Private interment will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were entrusted with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.