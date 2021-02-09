Kyzer Dean Richard Dixon was born on February 4th, 2021 in Amery, WI to Donavan and Kathryn Dixon. He passed away on February 4, 2021 at the Amery Hospital.
Kyzer was loved by his parents Donavan and Kathryn Dixon, his sister Areia Dixon, grandparents, Lisa and Gary Frenette, Mellody Hutton, Brian Balfe; great grandparents, Darla and Cliff Harper, David Rohrer, Richard Sherrard and Rose Frenette and many cousins, aunts and uncles that will miss and love him forever. He was preceded in death by Great grandma Judy Sherrard, Great grandpa Edmond Frenette, and Great grandpa Dean Dixon.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery followed by a private family service at 2:00 pm. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
