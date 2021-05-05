Kimberly Marie Vik was born June 27, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Kimmy died April 24, 2021 at the Amery Hospital with her was her daughter Ashley Vik and her significant other Keith Johnson. She fought two of the biggest battles of her life: addiction, which she won in later years and pancreatic cancer which she fought with all her might for four long years. She had a real love for life.
Kimmy is survived by her significant other Keith Johnson, both parents and children Ashley Vik, son Calin Berry and daughter Mallory Wesemen; three grandsons; as well as nieces and nephews. Special “besty friend” Betsy Bowman, Joni Carlson, and other friends.
Kimmy had the gift of meeting and easily speaking with just about anybody she met. With her kind and good heart, she only saw the good in others. Kimmy also adored her cats, Faith and Sophie and loved taking care of and spoiling them.
There won’t be a funeral. Celebration of Life will take place on a later date. Dates and details haven’t been sent yet.
