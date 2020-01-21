Khyla Ann Gates, age 6, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident.
Khyla was born on August 27, 2013 in Amery to Christopher Gates and Cassandra Anderson. Khyla attended school as a first grader at Lien Elementary in Amery. She was adventurous and a dare devil, loved rollercoasters and wanted to be the next American Ninja Warrior. Khyla loved spending time at Grandmas, spending time outdoors and was active in dance and gymnastics. Blue was her favorite color and she loved making and playing with slime and playing with her kitty cat and bunnies. She had the biggest heart of gold and was always happy and smiling, and could make friends with anyone and was always willing to play with anyone. She loved her family and playing with her brother, Ryker and loved reading to her mother.
Khyla was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Allan Anderson, Dorothy Gates and Raymond Fluhrer; great-great grandparents, Alton and Sylvia Anderson and Edward and Marlas Ranke and Florence Swanson.
Khyla is survived by her Mother and Father, Cassandra Anderson (Mark Deal) and Christopher Gates; brother and best friend, Ryker; Grandparents, Kelly and Chadwick Marik, Tracy and Amanda Anderson and Tony and Kristina Gates; great grandparents, Marilyn and Keith Peterson, Pat and Ed Beck, Raymond (Cory) Gates and Myra Fluhrer. Khyla is also survived by her Aunts and Uncles, McKenna (Robert) Henry, Desiree (Jesse) Golden, Dustin Marik, Kenneth Gates, Jessica Gates and Myranda Gates; Great Aunts and Uncles, Carol (Jack) Fleming, Julie (Kevin) Johnston, Cindy (Rob) Erickson and Tim Anderson; God parents, Megan and Ryan Hedlund; cousins, Sara (Bob) White, Jessica (Chad) Johnston, Stephanie (Brandon) Noack, Kayla Johnston; Cousins, Taylor, Antonio and Tyson Jr, LeBree, Mia, Bryton, Haiden, Lily, Tabitha, Rylee, Melissa, Brandon, Angeline and Michele. Khyla is also survived by and will be dearly missed by many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an account that has been set up with WESTconsin Credit Union account #889142.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
