Kenneth R. Jones, of Deer Park, WI (formerly of St. Paul, MN), age 72, died on June26, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; children, Cheri (Andrew) Svendson, Debi Ratejek, Sam (Heather) Jones, Carolee (Mike) Swanson, Brad Rasmussen, Jamie (Laura) Jones, and son-in-law, Steve Ratejek; eleven grandchildren; sisters, Pat Jones, Barb (John) Mastel, and Diane (Bob) Sanders. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Marge Jones; and sister, Jan (Bill) Daly.
Ken was born on October 10, 1948 in St. Paul, MN, where he grew up in St. Paul and attended Hill High School. After marrying Debbie, they settled in Wisconsin to raise their children. In their “empty nest” phase, Ken and Debbie moved to Florida for several years to escape the winters only to return to be closer to their growing family. Ken loved hockey, poker, and his numerous four-legged pals, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
In 1984, Ken was diagnosed with a rare disease: Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and in 1986 he was the first person in Minnesota to receive a heart-lung transplant at the University of Minnesota. While the transplant was successful, it left Ken with numerous health complications. Despite his physical struggles, Ken maintained his unparalleled wit and sense of humor to the very end. Those who know Ken can attest that he, indeed, could make you smile.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:00-7:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.