Kenneth E. Sample, age 81 of Amery, WI, formerly of Forest Lake, MN, loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert & Marian Holthus; son, Steven. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Ruth; children, Scott, Tim, Debbie (Ryan) Ace, Mike; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Judy Ponton, Thomas Holtus, Linda Andrews, Marion Sample; brothers-in-law, Kurt (Sue) Brooks, Gary (Candy) Brooks; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Milltown VFW.
