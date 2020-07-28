Ken L. Hanson

Kenneth L. Hanson passed away peacefully surrounded by his many loved ones on July 4, 2020 after an extended and brave battle with a brain tumor.
Ken was born in Amery, Wisconsin on January 8, 1944 to Hilding and Margaret Hanson. He grew up in Amery and graduated from Amery High School in 1962. He lived in Amery for many years and moved to Minnesota in 1991 and then to in Lake Elmo, MN in 2002 and lived there until his passing.
Ken grew up helping his parents in their grocery store in Amery and learned to be a meat cutter from his dad. He worked as a meat cutter in his parents IGA Foods store in Amery, for the Alpha Beta grocery stores in California and for Knowlan’s Super Markets in Minnesota. He also worked for a time at New York Life selling insurance, while enjoying the many activities on his hobby farm, raising his family.
He met his loving wife, Anne while working for Knowlan’s. Together, he and Anne later built successful businesses, owning a True Value hardware store in River Falls, WI and owning rental properties around St. Paul, MN. He enjoyed being a business owner in many capacities.
Ken was very talented working with his hands fixing, building, and creating just about anything he put his mind to. There are countless keepsakes he designed and made for the family that will be cherished by many.
Ken was loved by all who knew him and he drew people in with his warm and loving personality. He loved to have fun with everyone. He loved music and dancing. He loved camping, whether in his many RVs or roughing it in the Boundary Waters. He had a big and infectious smile and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed collecting model cars, trucks and tractors and unique currency but he might be best remembered for his California Raisin figurines which he displayed on his dashboard for many years, much to the delight of his grandchildren.
Of all of his accomplishments, Ken was most proud of his family. He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Anne, his children Tracey (Keith), Tim (Kerri), Tari, Tami (Ben), Troy (Sheila) and stepchildren Mike (Alecia) and Jennifer. He is also survived by his brother Harvey, sister Marjorie (Gary), 19 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilding and Margaret, infant twin daughters Jennifer and Jill and his stepson Matt.
A Celebration Of Life was held at Cremation Society of Minnesota on July 12, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service was only open to close family. Ken was always a bright light and will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.