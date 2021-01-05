Kelly M. Hilton, 67 of Clear Lake, WI, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls, WI.
Kelly Michael Hilton was born on November 23, 1953, in Rockford, IL, the son of Joseph & Darlene (Peterson) Hilton. He grew up in Clear Lake, WI, and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1971. Kelly worked various jobs in the Clear Lake area before he was married to LaVonne Cordes on April 24, 1976 in Prairie Farm, WI. Together they made their home there, working and farming for a short time before moving to Gillette, WY. In 1979, Kelly went to work as a coal miner for the next ten years at the Cordero Mining company in Gillette. In 1992 they moved to Payson, AZ, for a brief time before returning to Prairie Farm, WI in 1993. Kelly lived there and took care of Lavonne until the time of her death in January 9, 1995. On August 10, 1996, Kelly was married to Carol Kiekhoefer, and together they owned and operated a riding stable in Augusta, WI. They later divorced. Kelly returned to Clear Lake, WI in 2004 and was employed at OXBO for several years before he retired due to his health. He was currently working as a self employed truck driver and at the CR Convenience store in Clear Lake where he was pleased to socialize with everyone. In his spare time, Kelly enjoyed deer hunting in his younger days, golfing, horse riding and visiting with his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife LaVonne Hilton; parents, Joe & Darlene Hilton; sister in law, Joyce Hilton; and nephew, Adam Hilton.
Kelly is survived by brothers, Bradford ( Bev) Hilton - Eau Claire, WI, Scott (Karen) Hilton - Siren, WI, Rance (Julie) Hilton - Clear Lake, WI, Kyle (Kelly) Hilton - Albia, IA; nieces and nephews, Aric (Tamara) Hilton, Rachel (Aaron) Warner, Zachary (Stephanie Hanson) Hilton, Sheena (Luke) Juedes, Nicole (Michael) Kuc, Brenna Hilton, Cheyenne Hilton, Daelynn Hilton, Eli Hilton, Christopher Grunder, Robert Grunder, Elizabeth Wilson, and Vanessa (Brandon) Lindsey; uncle, Darrel Peterson - Pecatonica, IL; other relatives, family and friends.
Gathering of Friends and Family will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m followed by a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. at the United Covenant Church.
Interment at Akers Cemetery in Prairie Farm, WI.
Clergy - Pastor Dan Pearson
Scheuermann Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements.
