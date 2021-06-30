Karl William Nelson Jr., age 58 of New Richmond, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN.
Karl was born the son of Karl and Judy (Potter) Nelson on February 15, 1963, in New Richmond, WI. He graduated from New Richmond High School with the class of 1981. He had various careers including Andersen Windows, GD Energy, Casedhole Solution, and ended at Canadian Pacific Railway in the Brotherhood of the Maintenance of Way. On July 28, 1984, he married Linda Colbeth at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond. They were blessed with three children they adored. His passions were farming, hunting, and the Packers. He was always lending a hand, advice, and enjoying a cold brew. He truly enjoyed socializing and laughing with family and friends. He was a hardworking, funny, and dependable father, grandfather, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, Karl Nelson Sr.; grandparents, Bendict and Julia Nelson, Lauren and Bernice Potter, Bernard Bailey, aunts and uncles, Helen (Ken) Kopp, Danny and Donald Potter. Karl is survived by his mother, Judy Nelson; sister, Benica (Greg) Rosik; former spouse, Linda Nelson; children, Jacob (Alison) Nelson, Sarah Nelson, Jared (Rachel) Nelson; grandchildren, Kristy and Jordy Nelson; nephews, Thomas, Erik, and David Rosik; uncle and aunts, Earl (Ruth) Nelson, Jean Potter, Penny Potter, Vernon (Marion) Larson, Doug (Maryann) Larson; and many other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4-8 pm at Bakken-Young 728 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond and on Thursday from 4-5 pm at the church. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 5-6 pm at East Immanuel Lutheran Church 207 120th Street, Amery.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
