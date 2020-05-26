Karen Marie Bogacz

Karen Marie (Meyer) Bogacz, 68, of Deltona, FL, passed away on February 20, 2020, in her home surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Karen was born to Elmer and Rosella (Wendt) Meyer, on February 24, 1951, at the Cumberland Memorial Hospital in WI. She attended Clayton, WI’s public schools graduating from high school in 1969.
After her graduation, she relocated to the Minneapolis, MN area to make parts for ZEBCO, a pioneer in the spin casting reel for fishermen. She passionately enjoyed her career with Cray Research, in Rice Lake, WI, where she supported the manufacture of super computers for US governmental agencies.
Karen loved the outdoors spending much of her time gardening and photographing sunsets. She was also passionate about affecting positive change in people and the world around her. Karen spent many years volunteering for local nonprofits and other community events and did so with a charm and smile that captivated everyone she met.
She married Stanley Bogacz in 1972 and raised two sons while residing in Rice Lake, WI. Due to health issues and to enjoy an early retirement, they moved to Florida in 1998.
Karen is survived by her husband, Stanley Bogacz, her two sons, Brian Joseph of Rice Lake, WI, and Jason Lee (Jennifer) Bogacz of Deltona, FL; her siblings Linda (Dean) Oehlke of Clayton, WI; Marjorie Koehler of New Richmond, WI; Sheila (Marvin) Hanson of St. Croix Falls, WI; Elmer (Cathy) Meyer of Star Prairie, WI; Sandra Braden of Rice Lake, WI; Dennis (Jane) Meyer of Comstock, WI, and stepsister Marsha (Tony) Rubinelli, of LaCrosse, WI.
She was preceded in death by parents Elmer and Rosella Meyer, a brother Robert Meyer, and stepfather, Marshall Paulson.
A “Celebration of Life” was held in Karen’s home in Deltona, FL, joined by family and friends.
Her “Memorial Service” will be conducted at the Silver Creek Lutheran Church, in Clayton, WI, on July 5, 2020.
Karen requested that she be “Entombed” along with her husband. Both will be laid to rest in the “Mausoleum” at the “Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery”, in Spooner, WI.
