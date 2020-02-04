Karen F. Barthman, age 75 of Clear Lake, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mayo Health Services in Barron.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the church and Friday, February 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Scheuerman-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake.
Arrangements are being made with Scheuerman-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake. www. clearlakefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.