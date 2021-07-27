June Alice Hendricks went to heaven on 7/24/21, surrounded by her loving family in her home on Pine Lake. June was born on 6/26/50 in Amery, WI to Niles Kermit Framsted and Mary Ellen Ford Framsted. She was raised alongside four brothers and four sisters on the family farm in Volga. She attended a single room country school in Volga and graduated from Amery High School. She went on to nursing school in Minneapolis, met Bruce Hendricks and they started their life together. Bruce and June settled in Bone Lake Township where they raised three daughters - Jennifer, Melissa and Christi.
During high school, June was involved in 4-H where she learned to sew - one of her life’s passions. June sewed everything for her three girls for many years. She went on to sew hundreds of quilts for family, friends and mission efforts. As the years passed, her pieces became more artistic, like the hand of Jesus on the cross and the Lion and the Lamb from Revelations.
During their years of marriage, June was the bookkeeper for three different entities, plus she painted and stained the homes Bruce built. June had the ability to pull many others into the activities she was involved in – gardening, painting, staining, quilting and church activities. She was involved in a couple mission trips in Mexico & Katrina relief. She started the Grief & Loss groups at Zion Lutheran. She lead years of bible studies and Sunday School classes. She orchestrated Christmas programs (wrote the play, coached kids, made costumes) & summer Vacation Bible School (planned & executed). She took her grandkids to Grandparents Camp at Luther Point. Bruce and June volunteered for Interfaith Caregivers (driving local people to Doctor appointments). June would also serve these families in any way needed – like washing dishes or cleaning their homes. June lived out her faith as a true servant of the Lord.
Bruce & June enjoyed many travels, either following their daughters to Spain & New Zealand, traveling with Lamperts Lumber Perks, visiting their Norwegian relatives, snowmobiling wherever snow could be found & traveling by themselves to Alaska & back in their pickup camper. In the last several years, they’ve enjoyed camping with their daughter’s families, including three weeks ago to Munising, MI.
June was cared for at home by many, but especially her granddaughter Sophia Hendricks-Loehr & great-granddaughter Ensley June.
Proceeded in death by her father Niles Framsted, niece Tatia Hibbs, sister-in-law Monica Schliep, father-in-law Oliver Hendricks, mother-in-law Rosella Hendricks, sister-in-law Sandy Hibbs, brother-in-law Russell Fredlund. She is survived by her husband Bruce Hendricks, mother Mary Framsted Salewski, sister Beth Framsted McLeod & husband Scott, brother Thomas Framsted, brother John Framsted & wife Diane, brother Richard Framsted & wife Linda, brother Scott Framsted & wife Mary, sister Carrie Framsted, sister Jo Framsted Nelson, sister Jill Hannula & husband Keith, sister-in-law Cheryl Fredlund, sister-in-law Julie Eckels, daughter Jennifer Hanson & husband Rob, grandkids Oliver, WoonYi & SeungMin, daughter Melissa Monchilovich & husband Pat, grandkids Milan, Maddie, Morgan & Mitchell, daughter Christi Hendricks, grandkids Sophie, Grayson & great granddaughter Ensley June, honorary daughter Andrea Pickerign & husband Pat & grandson Jackson, plus many, many other relatives.
Celebration of Life will be held at Northern Lakes Church, 825 8th Avenue, Cumberland, WI on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with a visitation at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service with a luncheon afterward.
June’s ashes will be buried at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery of Bone Lake Township at a later date during a private family service.
In leiu of flowers, the family asks that your gifts be given to Northern Lakes Church or ZHUG (Zion Hunger Onto God-supporting the local food shelves with Thanksgiving turkey meals & Christmas ham meals plus the local schools with backpack snacks.)
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements.
