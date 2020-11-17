Julie Ann Brusletten passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a courageous eighteen year battle with cancer.
Julie was born on July 11, 1961 to Albert and Doris Nelson in New Richmond, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church. She married Gerry Brusletten on May 26, 1984 and to this union, two children were born, Michael and Becky. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and worked at Friday Canning and JorGas Convenience Store for many years. But her main love was spending time with her family. Julie was particularly proud of her grandchildren Braidyn, Ashtyn, and Millie. She grew up in New Richmond and resided at her home in Deer Park where she enjoyed baking, crafting, sewing and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Nelson, her brother Paul David, and her infant twin brother David Lee; her father and mother in law Herb and Anne Brusletten, sisters in law Mary and Nancy Brusletten, and brother in law William Kelly.
Julie is survived by her husband, Gerry, son Michael (Jocelyn Senrick), grandsons Braidyn and Ashtyn Brusletten of Amery, daughter Becky (Chris Rousar) and granddaughter Millie Rousar. Also surviving are her mom, Doris, Julie’s sisters Betty Nelson, Linda (Steve) Peterson, and brother Rick (Kris) Nelson, brothers in law Greg (Judy), Ron and Lorne, sisters in law Diane Kelly, Bonnie (Mike) Jackelen, Julie (Daryl) Iverson and Lori (Rod) Olson as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, relatives and friends.
A visitation will take place from 3 to 6 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private Celebration of Life will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home followed by a private burial at the Amery Cemetery. Pallbearers are Matt Drolson, Chris Rousar, Mike Brusletten, Mike Jackelen, Rick Nelson, Braidyn Brusletten, Ashtyn Brusletten and Steve Peterson Jr. The family is requesting that masks be worn by visitors. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.