Judy Ann Robbins, age 70 passed away at her home on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born to the late Armand & Mona (Williamson) Miller on May 26, 1950 in Hector, MN. She had two brothers and two sisters. After graduating from high school, Judy studied to become a nurse and earned her LPN license. She moved to Minneapolis to work as a nurse at Eitel Hospital, where she met her future husband, Gary. She later earned her Registered Nurse (RN) degree while working at the Amery hospital in the Emergency Room and raising her daughter, Mona. She served her community as a registered nurse for 30 years. Judy had a strong faith in Christ and was actively involved in East Lincoln Church. Before moving to her “little house” in Amery, Judy lived on and tended to a hobby farm with her husband Gary and their daughter Mona. On the farm they tended chickens, pigs, horses, rabbits, dogs, cats, and at one time a gaggle of turkeys. The hobby farm had a huge garden that grew many vegetables that Judy canned and froze for her family. The farm had many flower beds that Judy kept well-tended and beautiful. Judy spent many hours outside and involved in nature as she would enjoy walks through the 40 acres of wooded land on the farm. Judy had a strong and witty sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.
Judy is survived by her daughter Mona Robbins, her former-spouse Gary Robbins, her brother Wayne Miller, and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at East Lincoln Cemetery. “All Judy ever wanted from life was to love and to be loved.” . To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
