Judith Ann (Hurda) Luehmann, 79, died at her Star Prairie home on May 10, 2020. She was born December 1, 1940 during a snow storm in Amery, WI to John and Harriet (Jensen) Hurda. She grew up in various homes in the Roberts area while her mother was hospitalized. She had very fond memories of the time spent with neighbors and friends.
Judy held many jobs over the years, Jor-gas, Pine Lake, Little Falls and Star Prairie stores, CRA, and sold Avon. We often joked that she was her best customer.
Judy loved her Lord and was a very faithful servant to West Immanuel Lutheran Church. Judy dedicated her life to volunteering and was involved with many organizations, 4-H, Cedar Lake Homemakers, Community Club, and reading programs, AMI, West Immanuel groups and many others.
Judy had a very giving heart. She was willing to give second chances and helped those who needed assistance to the right path.
She enjoyed reading, NASCAR races after church on Sunday, and music of all kinds. Judy was also known for sending Birthday and Greeting cards to brighten your day.
Surviving Judy include husband, Arlen; daughters, Shelley (Roger) Lehman, Renee (Al) Fehlen, Shari (Mike) Erdman; grandchildren, Dustin, Jessica, Amanda, Nick, Joe, Brandon, Brett and Raeann; great-grandchildren, Zane, Wren, and Soren; sister, Janet Denucci; nephews, Chuck Denucci, Chad Denucci, Mick Luehmann; niece, Wendy Bartlett; and many other relatives and friends. She will be remembered as “Gramma Judy” to many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Harriet Hurda; son, Randy; in-laws, Edgar and Gladys Luehmann; brother-in-law, John Denucci; and niece, Anna Marie Denucci.
A family funeral will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2 pm at the Luehmann farm in Star Prairie with family viewing from 12-2 pm. Interment will be in West Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.