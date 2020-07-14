Juanita Ruth Holin, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 9, 2020. Juanita was born at home to George and Olga Michaelson on August 7, 1932, in Georgetown Township, WI. She grew up on the farm with siblings David (Joan), Daniel (Ruthie) and Esther (Harry Haselius). After high school she left home to work and live in Minneapolis and while there had roommates who became cherished, lifelong friends. She married Robert Stanley Holin of Balsam Lake, WI, in 1953 and moved back to Wisconsin to help run the family business, East Balsam Resort on Balsam Lake, with Robert’s brother, Victor, and his wife, Orra.
Nita and Robert had three children and were very busy in their church, East Balsam Baptist. Free time was spent on extended family gatherings, Sunday afternoon snowmobile rides, and coffee with friends made at the resort. They kept close contact with her former roommates and their husbands, traveling together and sharing one another’s joys and sorrows.
After the resort was sold, Nita and Robert retired to the woods. Much of their time was taken up with their grandchildren, who adored them. The grandchildren learned how to collect sap for maple syrup, make lefse, ice fish and count turkeys and bears in the backyard. The wonderful memories with Grandma can’t be counted. Nita set her family a wonderful example of someone who suffered loss yet continued to grow and learn and help others. Even after her husband, Robert, died just months after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, she maintained their home in the woods – enjoying gardening, Bible studies, walks, cross-stitching and embroidery as well as visits from family and friends. She was confident God would not only meet her needs and give her strength – and He did – but that she was to continue to serve Him and show His love to others.
The last few years of her life were spent at SummerHouse of Shoreview Presbyterian Home. She loved the many friends she made there. She had a servant’s heart and delighted in baking for other residents.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert. In addition to her siblings, she is survived by her three children: Jim (Fae) Holin of Vadnais Heights, Pam (Todd) Cantrell of Hugo and Sue (Andrew) Saterdalen of Lino Lakes; grandchildren: Jennifer (Stephen) Cross, Aaron Cantrell, Joshua (Anna) Saterdalen, Sarah (Thomas) Alberico, Alyssa Cantrell and Evan Saterdalen; and great-grandchildren: Harlow Cross and Santino Alberico.
A private graveside service will be held at Bunyan Cemetery in rural Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. You may sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.