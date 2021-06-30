Joshua ‘Josh’ Ryan McCloud, age 23, of Amery passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born on March 24, 1998 to Larry Sempf & Annette (McCloud) Wendt in Amery, WI. He attended Amery High School. Josh was currently employed as a directional drill laborer with Elite Underground Construction Company. Josh also worked as a farm hand and at Pizzeria for many years.
Josh loved to hunt and fish in the area lakes. He enjoyed Harley motorcycles and riding dirt bikes. Josh was a talented athlete. He played basketball and football; however, wresting was his favorite. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a caring, loving soul, he even took time off of work to care for Kathi during her recovery. Josh will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to meet him, but he will remain in the hearts of his family and friends forever.
Josh leaves behind his parents: Larry (Kathi) Sempf, Annette (Mike) Wendt, siblings; Cody (Alycia Dearborn) Wendt, Whitney Carlson, Nikki Wendt, Jennifer (Sam) Strenke, Michelle (Justin) Anderson, Amy (Aaron) Forrest, Andrew (Tonia) Sempf, grandparents; Dick (Sandi) McCloud, Arleen Wendt, John (Darlene) Jungmann, special friend: Larissa Pelzl, many other relatives & friends. Preceded in death by Philip Wendt, Dale (Vivian) Sempf.
A Celebration of Josh’s life will be 11AM on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at Apple River Community Church. Visitation will be from 4PM to 7PM on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Williamson White Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.