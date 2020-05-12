Josefa Jaremczuk

On May 6, 2020 Josefa Wilhelmina (Dickhut) Jaremczuk passed away at Divine Rehab and Nursing in St. Croix Falls, WI after a brief illness. Beloved grandmother, mother and friend, she came to America from Germany as a young woman full of energy and hope. She met Basil Jaremczuk and they were married in Chicago, Illinois in 1960. They lived the American dream working hard and raising two children, Eugene and Constanze. Josefa was a kind and generous person, always happy and always ready with a smile and a laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil and 9 siblings.
A small service was held at Williamson-White Funeral Home on Monday May 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation was held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment took place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.