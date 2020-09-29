Jonathan K. Otto

Jonathan Keith Otto, was surrounded by his loving family and was peacefully carried to his new home by Jesus, at age 46 on September 22, 2020.
He was born in Hutchinson, MN on January 13, 1974, during Superbowl VIII, where the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Miami Dolphins. Jon was destined to be a Packer fan. Jon’s family, moved to Clayton, WI when he was 4 years old, where he attended school all 13 years and enjoyed many friendships and sports, especially football. One of his favorite moments was playing for the Bears in the 1991 Division 6 Sectional Final against Shell Lake, just after the “Halloween Snowstorm.” Jon met his sweetie working at Carbone’s Pizzeria and often sang into the mop for her. They went to college together at UW-River Falls and Jon completed one year. Then he decided to major in Architecture and Design and completed a 2-year degree at St. Paul Tech. He had a successful 23-year career at Doboy/BOSCH, built on a strong work ethic, a desire to achieve, and his caring attitude towards others. In 2015 Jon received the tragic news that he had ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The love and support of his fellow colleagues was displayed in their efforts that allowed him to continue working beyond his physical capabilities for 2 years. These intimate relationships continued long after his early retirement, through constant visits up until the final days. Jon married his sweetie on August 27, 1994 in Amery, WI. They enjoyed 26 years together in the home that he designed and built near Little Falls, WI. Jon’s proudest accomplishment was raising his 3 beautiful children, Mykaela, Andrew, and Samuel. It was so important to him to teach them to work hard and love Jesus. Jon brought out the best in every life he touched. He did this through coaching, serving in multiple roles at church, being a Knights of Columbus member, and volunteering in the community. He loved coaching his children and their classmates in youth soccer, youth softball, little league baseball, youth football, and booster basketball. He was loved and respected because of his passion for the players and the game. He also enjoyed God’s creation through hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and special family trips.
During the past 5 years, Jon battled this horrific disease and beat all of the odds, which was a testament to his perseverance, grit, and faithfulness. He shared his love for Jesus with everyone who cared for him, reminding us of Christ’s unending love and sacrifice. Jon was courageous until the end, surrounded by his loving family and peacefully surrendered to Jesus. We look forward to being reunited in Christ.
Jon has joined his grandparents Raymond and Dorothy Otto and Walter and Vera Doerr in the Kingdom of Heaven.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife Gwyn; his three children Mykaela, Andrew, and Samuel; his future son-in-law Dominick Thompson; his siblings and their spouses Kevin and Michelle Otto, Ryan and Lacy Otto, Justin and Crystal Otto, Matt and Kristin King, and Dan and Gretchen Wallberg; and his parents Douglas and Norma Otto.
Funeral services for Jon will take place at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 3 to 8 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place at the Wagon Landing Cemetery following the service.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.