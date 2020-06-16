Jon Brian Lee passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at home surrounded by friends and family.
Jon was born on December 12, 1960 in Amery, WI to Fay and Walter “Bud” Lee. Jon grew up on the farm along with his brothers and sisters. He continued farming throughout his life, as this was a passion of his. He was an all-star athlete in high school playing basketball and football earning many awards. Some of his other hobbies included fast pitch softball, shooting trap, and golfing. One of the great moments of his life was the birth of his twin daughters Jamie and Jenna in 1994. He taught them everything he knew about sports and coached them in middle school softball and basketball. His hard work ethic and witty sense of humor was instilled in them at an early age. Throughout the years, he watched them grow into successful young women and could not have been more proud of the people they had become.
Jon is survived by his daughters, Jamie (Sam) Arcand and Jenna Lee; mother Fay Lee; sisters, Linda Nelson, Dianne (Art) Gamache, Nila (Wendell) Knutson, Terry Nadeau and Sara (Bob) Anderson; brothers, Wayne (Emilie) Lee and Ronnie Lee; mother of his children Cathy Lee; step daughters, Stephanie (Travis) Jansen and Kelly (Skip) Grosskreutz, along with many nieces and nephews; special friends, Jeff (Jodi) Chelberg, Larry (LuAnn) Chelberg, Ross Elwood and Keith Hansen. He was preceded in death by his father Walter “Bud” Lee; brother in law Raymond Nadeau; nephew Yuri Gamache and grandparents, Clarence and Luella Gorres, Walter and Cora Lee. Jon will be dearly missed, but his memory will live on with all of those who loved him.
A Celebration of Jon’s Life was held on Saturday, June 13th at UW Wanderoos Outback from 3-7 pm. A private family interment will be held at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
