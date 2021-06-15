John Wayne Moore went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born March 12, 1938 in Ilan, Minnesota to Arvil and Rebecca (Austin) Moore. At an early age, Wayne gave his life to the Lord, was devoted throughout his life, and quick to share his faith.
Wayne attended elementary school in St. Paul, Minnesota, then moved with his family to a dairy farm in Wisconsin where he graduated from Clear Lake High School. He attended college at Souls Harbor in Minnesota where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Music remained a life-long passion for him. Wayne served a full-term in the national guard; he was soldier of the cycle and rifle marksman. He had humorous stories to tell from his early days parking cars at downtown Auto-Park on 4th and Marquette. From there, he transitioned to working commercial construction where he worked with early Minnesota Viking players, sparking his passion for the team. His sure-footedness, quick-thinking and strength saved his friends life as the scaffolding collapsed on the 20th floor where he grabbed his hand and pulled him to safety. His job took him to southern Wisconsin where he was a construction foreman at OshKosh College. He bred and raised pure-bred Collies and Arabians, some of which even appeared on the cover of Horse World Magazine. Wayne had a passion for aviation and soon thereafter acquired his small-plane pilot’s license. He really enjoyed the thrill of aerobatics, achieved his instrumental rating, and frequently brought his children to accompany him in flight. His skill and talent in carpentry took him through the years to retirement.
In his later years, he enjoyed gardening and the outdoors, growing the most beautiful fragrant Asian-star lilies, and feeding the birds. However, he did NOT enjoy the bears sticking their heads through is kitchen window.
On June 9, 2021, Wayne lost his 15-year battle to Parkinson’s Disease. During his final months, he was surrounded by his loving family who he cherished above all else. Wayne is survived by his companion Sandy Moore; his seven children, Dana (Reed), Rhonda (Hiesberger), Anthony, Michelle, Samantha, Sampson and Vanessa; his 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Mary, Patty, Duane, Donna and Pam. He was preceded in death by his parents Rebecca and Arvil (Austin) Moore and his siblings Bob, Dennis, James, Marge and Nina.
Services and interment will be held at East Lincoln Alliance Church, 735 70th Ave, Amery, WI 54001 on June 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. Memorials may also be sent to 13827 Cross Lake Road SE, Pine City, MN 55063.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain: for the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4
