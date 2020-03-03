John A Rudeen, age 91 of Clear Lake, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake after a bout with Pancreatic Cancer.
John Alfred Rudeen was born on August 6, 1928, in Star Prairie, WI, the son of J. Robert & Marie (Anderson) Rudeen. He grew up in St. Croix County, moving around the area with his family, he attended Pleasant View & Hilson Country Schools and High School in Glenwood City. John was married to Lucille M. Berenschot at the Congregational Church in Amery on April 12, 1952. He entered the United States Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956. When John returned from the service, he and Lucy made their home in Clear Lake, WI and raised 6 children, Steven, Scott, Leona, Laurie, Larrie & Leslie. Over the years, John worked in farming, at the Clear Lake Creamery, the Farmers Union Creamery and eventually retired from WI Dairies in Barron. During his retirement, he worked as a care taker at the Clear Lake Cemetery and vacationed during the winter months at Apache Juction and Mesa, AZ. In his spare time, John enjoyed old time dancing, tinkering, fishing, and reading and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Rudeen; son, Steven Rudeen; his parents, J. Robert and Marie Rudeen; brothers, Clifford, Roy, Ralph and Vernon Rudeen; and brother in law, Wayne Hoff.
He is survived by sons and daughters Scott Rudeen - Clear Lake, WI, Leona Voss - Clear Lake, WI, Laurie (Rick) Mellerud - Amery, WI, Larrie Rudeen - Clear Lake, WI, Leslie Rudeen - Knapp, WI; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Julia Hoff; sisters & brothers in law Kathleen (John) Berends, David (Marnie) Anderson, Sarah Rudeen, Elaine Rudeen; nieces, nephews, family & friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 -4 pm at the First Lutheran church in Clear Lake, WI. Interment will be at the Amery Cemetery in Amery, WI in the Spring with Full Military Honors by the All Clear Lake Veterans Honor Guard. Clergy - Rev. Bryan Anderson.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Clear Lake handled the arrangements. www.clearlakefuneralhome.com
