JoAnn A. Orn, 79, of Cumberland died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born July 11, 1941 in MN to Helmer and Selma (Hagen) Trandem. She was married to Dean Orn for 47 wonderful years.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
