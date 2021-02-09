JoAnn A. Orn, 79, of Cumberland died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born July 11, 1941 in MN to Helmer and Selma (Hagen) Trandem. She was married to Dean Orn for 47 wonderful years.
JoAnn was a jack of all trades, who loved Betty Boop, loved to crochet, and knit in her spare time. She had a love for life, a contagious personality and was great with children.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; sister, Beverly Blix of Duluth; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Liz) Blix, Randy (Barb) Blix, Laura Parkhurst, Brad (Heidi) Blix, and Brenda (Jim) McKinnon; great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held in the spring.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.