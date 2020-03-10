Joan M. Hodel, age 79 of Prairie Farm, died on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home in Prairie Farm.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from West Immanuel in rural Osceola. Burial will be at West Immanuel Cemetery in rural Osceola, WI. Visitation for Joan M. Hodel will be 1 hour prior to services at the church.
For further information and to sign online guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements are being made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
