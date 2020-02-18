Jill Marie McKenzie, age 58 of Amery, WI passed away on Friday, January 10, 2019 at the Amery Hospital.
Jill was born on May 25, 1961 in Duluth, MN to Roy and Marian (Erickson) Antonson. She grew up in and attended school in Duluth, and after fifth grade the family moved to Centuria, WI. Jill attended school and graduated from Unity High School, where she met her husband, Mark McKenzie. After high school the couple was united in marriage, and to this union four children were born. The family made their home in the Centuria area where Jill was very busy raising her children and doing daycare, and later worked as a waitress. Her marriage to Mark eventually ended in divorce and Jill continued to live in Centuria until moving to Amery where she currently resided. Jill worked for several years at Willow Ridge as a dietary aide and was a very dedicated worker, enjoying her job and all her “peeps” there. She loved her grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She liked hearing and especially telling jokes! Jill always said laughter was the best medicine and she enjoyed fishing and her dog, Clyde.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tim Antonson and sister in law, Patricia Antonson. She is survived by her sons, Ryan (Kelly) McKenzie and Nathan McKenzie; daughters, Christine (Ian) Witt and Tiffany (John) Poppe; seven grandchildren, Tyler McKenzie and Michael Witt, Bryson and Jaxon McKenzie and Sarah, Rachael and Riley Poppe; a brother, Richard Antonson; sister, Laurie (Donny) Ellefson as well as other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 from Joy Lutheran Church 501 StateRoad 35, Centuria, WI with a visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service at church. Interment will take place at the Fristad Cemetery in Centuria at a later date.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
